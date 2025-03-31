Victor Davila News: Scores Saturday

Davila scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-0 victory over Tigres UANL.

Davila found the back of the net Saturday with a goal in the 63rd minute assisted by Kevin Alvarez. It marked his fifth goal of the Clausura and his first since Feb. 1. He took three shots, created one chance and won three duels before he was subbed off in the 65th minute for Diego Valdes.