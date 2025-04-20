Victor Davila News: Scores twice versus Mazatlan
Davila scored two goals to go with four shots (four on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 5-0 victory against Mazatlan.
Davila notched his second brace of the year through a close-range header in the fourth minute and a penalty kick in the 51st of the win. He's now the team's co-leading scorer with seven goals in 15 league games, having often filled in for Henry Martin (Achilles), Patricio Salas (undisclosed) and Rodrigo Aguirre as a striker. Depending on how many of those attackers are eligible, Davila could see his playing time and position affected by the rotation going forward.
