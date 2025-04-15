Victor Davila News: Struggles as lone striker

Davila had one shot (one on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Cruz Azul.

Davila has been playing over Rodrigo Aguirre (undisclosed) in the striker role due to the absence of Henry Martin (Achilles), but the Chile international has struggled to make an impact. He's netted five goals in 13 Clausura appearances, and he should remain in the XI due to the lack of reliable options to lead the attacking line in the current America roster.