Victor Davila News: Takes three shots but can't score

Davila generated three shots (zero on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 win versus Pachuca. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 71st minute.

Davila has been playing in an advanced role but slotting between an attacking midfielder and a winger, although he's failed to find the back of the net since the start of the playoffs. Davila has been one of the most prolific players for America in the Clausura even if he's been inconsistent. He's scored seven goals across 17 league outings (13 starts) between the regular season and the Liguilla.