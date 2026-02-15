Victor Davila News: Three shots in loss

Davila recorded three shots (two on goal) in Saturday's 1-0 loss versus Guadalajara.

Davila led the team with three shots in Saturday's loss, putting two of them on target. He was subbed off at halftime for Raphael Veiga though, so he was unable to make more of an impact. His playing time and inclusion in the starting XI has been inconsistent as of late, so his fantasy value is difficult to predict week to week.