Victor Garcia Injury: Late scratch Sunday

Garcia (undisclosed) was a late scratch for Sunday's clash against Mallorca after a physical complaint prevented him from being included in the final squad, according to the club.

Garcia had initially been expected to feature in the matchday plans before the issue emerged at the last minute, leaving the right winger absent from the squad entirely. Iker Losada is expected to fill in on the right wing in his absence. No further details have been provided on the nature of the problem, leaving his availability for upcoming fixtures uncertain.