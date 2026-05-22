Victor Garcia Injury: Unlikely for season finale

Garcia (undisclosed) has not trained with the team this week and is unlikely to be available for Saturday's season finale against Real Betis, according to A Punt Esports.

Garcia had already been a late scratch for Sunday's clash against Mallorca after a physical complaint prevented his inclusion in the squad, and his continued absence from training is a concern heading into the final fixture of Levante's season. Iker Losada is expected to continue covering on the right wing in his absence as the club closes out the campaign without their key attacking option. If Garcia can't make it Saturday, he would end the season with two goals, one assist, 65 crosses and 14 chances created in 21 appearances (12 starts) in La Liga.