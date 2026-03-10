Victor Garcia News: Grabs assist in draw
Garcia had one assist, created two chances and had three accurate crosses in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Girona.
Garcia assist in the 50th minute was his first goal contribution of the year in his 13 appearances. His three accurate crosses matched his season high while playing only 72 minutes. After starting his last two matches Garcia was back to bench duty, a trend that could continue on Monday versus Rayo Vallecano.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now