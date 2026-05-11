Victor Garcia News: Nets brace in win

Victor Garcia scored two goals to go with five shots (three on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Friday's 3-2 victory against Osasuna. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 41st minute.

Victor Garcia netted a first half brace Friday as Levante earned a 3-2 road victory over Osasuna. The wide midfielder struck from close range initially and then from distance to bag his first two goals of the season across 20 appearances (11 starts). In addition to his goals, Victor Garcia contributed two tackles (two won) to the defensive effort across his 66-minute shift.