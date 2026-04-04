Victor Garcia News: Six crosses in home defeat

Victor Garcia had one shot (zero on goal), six crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 loss against Real Sociedad.

Victor Garcia attempted six crosses but was unable to provide a goal as his side lost 2-0 to Real Sociedad. He created one chance, making it four games in a row that he has created at least one chance. He also took a shot, making it four games in a tow with at least one shot, but he ended a streak of two games in a row where he had put a shot on target.