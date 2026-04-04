Victor Garcia headshot

Victor Garcia News: Six crosses in home defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Victor Garcia had one shot (zero on goal), six crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 loss against Real Sociedad.

Victor Garcia attempted six crosses but was unable to provide a goal as his side lost 2-0 to Real Sociedad. He created one chance, making it four games in a row that he has created at least one chance. He also took a shot, making it four games in a tow with at least one shot, but he ended a streak of two games in a row where he had put a shot on target.

Victor Garcia
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