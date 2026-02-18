Victor Garcia News: Starting against Villarreal
Garcia (hamstring) is in the starting XI for Wednesday's match against Villarreal.
Garcia is starting after a bit of time on the sidelines, missing the club's past seven games. This is massive news, but somewhat unexpected, after no update on his return, as the club gains another option in terms of depth. He will likely continue in more of a depth role, working in and out of the starting XI.
