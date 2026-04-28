Victor Garcia News: Struggles in draw

Victor Garcia had one shot (one on goal) and four crosses (zero accurate) in Monday's 0-0 draw against Espanyol.

Victor Garcia struggled to really get involved during Monday's draw, he was unable to get forward in limited chances and he didn't accomplish much on the occasions he did get forward. All of his crosses were wayward, but at least his only shot was on goal. He will need to be more efficient to produce in what will likely remain limited chances.