Victor Garcia News: Whips in seven crosses
Garcia recorded one shot (zero on goal), seven crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Wednesday's 1-0 loss versus Villarreal.
Garcia would see some decent work in his return from injury, not only starting but recording seven crosses, tying a team high for the match. He hopes to continue receiving the nod moving forward, starting in four of his 10 appearances before the injury, although he has yet to earn a goal contribution.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now