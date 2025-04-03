Victor Guzman Injury: Ready to play

Guzman (hamstring) is expected to be available for Saturday's match against Chivas after returning to training sessions with the rest of the team, Felipe Galindo of Multimedios reported Tuesday.

Guzman should be back in contention after missing two months due to a grade two hamstring injury. While it's unclear how great his chances are of challenging the experienced Sergio Ramos for a spot, Guzman's return is a welcome addition to the squad and could help them try a five-man defense system in future games. Prior to the issue, he tallied 12 clearances, three interceptions and three tackles in two Clausura appearances.