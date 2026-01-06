Guzman failed to find consistency throughout the last year as he battled several injuries, and his absence from practice games indicates he'll continue to face difficulties at the start of the Clausura tournament. The defender ended the previous season with 14 league appearances (nine starts), during which he scored a goal and added 46 clearances and 13 interceptions over 845 minutes of play. Both Stefan Medina and Carlos Salcedo should see extended time on the field if required while Guzman is sidelined.