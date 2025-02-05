Victor Guzman Injury: Suffers hamstring problem

Guzman is dealing with a grade two injury in the left biceps femoris, according to the club's medical report.

Guzman is likely to be out for at least three weeks while he ragains fitness. With the signing of Sergio Ramos yet to be confirmed, Rayados have both Guzman and Carlos Salcedo (knee) injured, so Hector Moreno and Stefan Medina are practically set to start at center-back unless Antonio Leone receives a rare opportunity in the near future. Prior to the issue, Guzman made two consecutive starts, tallying 49 passes, 12 clearances, three interceptions and three tackles over 135 minutes of play.