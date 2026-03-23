Victor Guzman News: Available again

Guzman is an option for upcoming contests after serving suspension in the previous clash with Guadalajara.

Guzman's return gives Rayados a much-needed defensive asset after they were forced to deploy Luis Ricardo Reyes at center-back in the absence of Alonso Aceves (undisclosed) and Stefan Medina (groin) against Chivas. If those players remain out after the break, Guzman should have no trouble earning a starting spot, in which case he'll be highly valuable for defensive numbers and perhaps clean sheets in favorable matchups.