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Victor Guzman News: Available again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Guzman is an option for upcoming contests after serving suspension in the previous clash with Guadalajara.

Guzman's return gives Rayados a much-needed defensive asset after they were forced to deploy Luis Ricardo Reyes at center-back in the absence of Alonso Aceves (undisclosed) and Stefan Medina (groin) against Chivas. If those players remain out after the break, Guzman should have no trouble earning a starting spot, in which case he'll be highly valuable for defensive numbers and perhaps clean sheets in favorable matchups.

Victor Guzman
Monterrey
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