Victor Guzman News: Available again
Guzman is an option for upcoming contests after serving suspension in the previous clash with Guadalajara.
Guzman's return gives Rayados a much-needed defensive asset after they were forced to deploy Luis Ricardo Reyes at center-back in the absence of Alonso Aceves (undisclosed) and Stefan Medina (groin) against Chivas. If those players remain out after the break, Guzman should have no trouble earning a starting spot, in which case he'll be highly valuable for defensive numbers and perhaps clean sheets in favorable matchups.
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