Guzman had little trouble in the back line in his comeback after missing two games due to a muscle edema. The central defender had an easy path into the starting lineup because Sergio Ramos was suspended Sunday, but now he's in contention with all of Ramos, Stefan Medina and Hector Moreno, with two or three of them expected to appear depending on the formation. As for his performance, Guzman increased his totals to 210 passes, 15 clearances and five interceptions in 378 minutes of league play this season.