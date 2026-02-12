Victor Guzman News: Plays against Xelaju

Guzman (quadriceps) logged 90 minutes of play in Wednesday's CONCACAF Champions Cup round one game against Xelaju.

Guzman is finally available after dealing with some pain during the initial weeks of the year. He'll likely be included in a rotation with all of Alonso Aceves, Stefan Medina and Carlos Salcedo in upcoming fixtures, with Rayados still managing workloads between Liga MX and CONCACAF tournaments. When given a meaningful role, Guzman can be reliable for clearances and interceptions, as he has tallied at least two of each of those stats in three straight starts across all competitions.