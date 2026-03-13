Victor Guzman News: Sent off against Bravos
Guzman received a red card during Friday's meeting with FC Juarez.
Guzman was booked once in each half, leaving his team with 10 men in the 57th minute after a quiet performance. This event makes the center-back ineligible for the next clash against Guadalajara, with his next chance to play in Liga MX action coming in a round 13 matchup versus San Luis. Given that Stefan Medina (adductor) could also miss the next game, Alonso Aceves may return to the starting lineup while Guzman serves his ban.
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