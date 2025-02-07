Victor Kristiansen Injury: Out Friday
Kristiansen is out for Friday's clash with Manchester United due to a slight injury, according to Rob Tanner of The Athletic.
Kristiansen was a doubt in the buildup to Friday's match, and is now deemed unfit to play. The defender will have a full week to try and get fit before a Feb. 15 clash with Arsenal. Kristiansen has been an almost guaranteed piece of the starting XI when fit.
