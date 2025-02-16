Fantasy Soccer
Victor Kristiansen headshot

Victor Kristiansen News: Eight crosses in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2025

Kristiansen returned from an injury, logging eight crosses and five tackles in Leicester City's 2-0 loss to Arsenal Saturday.

Krisiansen was the lone bright spot in Leicester's loss, and has added an offensive dimension to his game. He should continue being a stellar defensive force and will see plenty of action on that side of the field Friday against a Brentford side which has scored 43 goals in league play.

Victor Kristiansen
Leicester City
