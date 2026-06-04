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Victor Lindelof Injury: Dealing with foot sprain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2026

Lindelof (foot) was a late scratch from Thursday's 2-2 draw against Greece after coach Graham Potter opted to rest the defender despite initially naming him in the starting lineup, according to Nordisk Suede.

Lindelof's foot sprain is a minor concern heading into the World Cup but manager Potter's decision to protect him rather than risk any aggravation is a sensible precaution with the tournament days away. The Sweden defender's fitness will be monitored closely before any further clarity emerges on his availability for the opening fixture against Tunisia on June 14.

Victor Lindelof
Aston Villa
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