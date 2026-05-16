Victor Lindelof Injury: Foot pain forces halftime exit

Lindelof was forced off at halftime of Friday's 4-2 victory over Liverpool after feeling foot pain during the first half, but is expected to be fine for Thursday's Europa League final against Freiburg, according to John Townley of Birmingham Live.

Lindelof wanted to continue playing but was withdrawn as a precaution rather than any serious concern, with Aston Villa clearly prioritizing having him fully available for the biggest fixture of the club's season. The Swedish center-back's fitness will be monitored over the coming days before the club makes a final call, but the positive prognosis is a relief for Villa heading into what promises to be a historic European night.