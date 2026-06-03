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Victor Lindelof News: Expected defensive starter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 3, 2026

Lindelof has been named in Sweden's World Cup squad and is expected to start at center-back under coach Jon Dahl Tomasson.

Lindelof made 28 appearances, including 21 starts, across all competitions this season, and his ability to operate in multiple positions gives manager Jon Dahl Tomasson valuable tactical flexibility that could prove invaluable over the course of a long tournament. His reading of the game, organizational skills and composure in possession make him one of the most intelligent defensive options in the Swedish squad, while his experience in major international competitions gives him the temperament to perform under the highest pressure. Lindelof provides the leadership and defensive awareness needed to organize the backline and contain the opposition's most dangerous attackers.

Victor Lindelof
Aston Villa
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