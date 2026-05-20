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Victor Lindelof News: Returns to action Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2026

Lindelof (foot) had one scoring chance created, one clearance and one tackle during 66 minutes of play in Wednesday's UEFA Europa League title matchup versus Freiburg.

Lindelof had been questionable due to foot pain but was ultimately ready to start as part of a holding midfield pairing alongside Youri Tielemans, helping the team to a comfortable win in the Europa League final. The fit-again player has been deployed as a midfielder in three consecutive contests, but he might be back in the center-back rotation now that Amadou Onana is also available, which could affect his playing time going forward.

Victor Lindelof
Aston Villa
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