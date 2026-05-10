Victor Loturi News: Provides assist in victory

Loturi assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-0 victory over Orlando City.

Loturi recovered the ball through an aerial duel, setting up Dagur Dan Thorhallsson's stoppage-time goal Saturday. The central midfielder made an otherwise limited impact from a variety of stats, while the assist represented his second direct contribution across 11 MLS games this season. He has played a consistent role throughout the campaign, but recently found more freedom to attack after his team changed from a double pivot to a three-man midfield system.