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Victor Loturi News: Provides assist in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Loturi assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-0 victory over Orlando City.

Loturi recovered the ball through an aerial duel, setting up Dagur Dan Thorhallsson's stoppage-time goal Saturday. The central midfielder made an otherwise limited impact from a variety of stats, while the assist represented his second direct contribution across 11 MLS games this season. He has played a consistent role throughout the campaign, but recently found more freedom to attack after his team changed from a double pivot to a three-man midfield system.

Victor Loturi
CF Montreal
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