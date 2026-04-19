Victor Loturi News: Scores opener in 4-1 win

Loturi scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 4-1 win against New York Red Bulls.

Loturi scored the opening goal, assisted by Prince-Osei Owusu as Montreal went on to win 4-1. This was his first goal of the season, coming from only his second shot and first shot on target of the season. In 34 games last season, he ended up with two goals overall. In total, he has created two chances, both of which came in the same game. He also won his only tackle in the game.