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Victor Munoz Injury: Managed ahead of WC opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2026

Munoz (quadriceps) is being carefully managed ahead of Spain's World Cup opener against Cape Verde on June 15, with coach Luis de la Fuente confirming the winger remains in recovery and will not feature against Iraq in one of the pre-tournament friendlies, according to El Mundo.

Munoz ended the La Liga season with six goals and two assists across 34 appearances (31 starts) for Osasuna, and coach De la Fuente expressed optimism about his chances of being available for the opening fixture, indicating the recovery is progressing well. The coach stopped short of guaranteeing his involvement even if cleared in time, suggesting his minutes may be carefully managed to build his fitness gradually as Spain look to have every attacking option available for what promises to be a historic World Cup campaign for the reigning European champions.

Victor Munoz
Osasuna
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