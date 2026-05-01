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Victor Munoz Injury: Ruled out for Barcelona clash

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2026

Munoz (calf) is ruled out of Saturday's clash against Barcelona due to injury, the club posted.

Munoz has been unable to recover from the left soleus muscle injury that kept him out of training earlier in the week, and his absence forces a reshuffle in Osasuna's attack for one of their toughest remaining fixtures of the season. Raul Moro is expected to step into the front line in his place, with the club yet to provide a specific timeline for Munoz's return beyond the immediate weekend fixture.

Victor Munoz
Osasuna
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