Victor Munoz Injury: Scores, suffers quad issue

Munoz made an immediate return to the lineup following a three-game absence due to a calf injury and scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal), five crosses (two accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 defeat against Espanyol. However, he finished the game with discomfort in his quadriceps, which makes him a serious doubt for the crucial next game against Getafe, with hopes of being available for the World Cup. According to Osasuna sporting director Braulio Vazquez, per Mundo Deportivo, "It's difficult for him to make it to Saturday against Getafe, but I hope he goes to the World Cup."

Munoz pushed himself to be available for the game after missing the last three games with a soleus issue in his left leg and delivered in stunning fashion with a beautiful long range goal, but his participation came at a cost. The forward ended the game with significant muscular fatigue, barely able to move in the closing stages, and is now a serious doubt for Saturday's crucial relegation clash against Getafe with a quadriceps issue. Medical assessments have ruled out a serious injury, with the problem confirmed to be unrelated to the soleus issue that had kept him sidelined, though the risk of relapse remains part of the equation. Munoz is set to train separately on an individual plan as coach Alessio Lisci monitors his progress, with uncertainty over his availability likely to persist until the last moment.