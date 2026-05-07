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Victor Munoz Injury: Still sidelined

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2026

Munoz (calf) remains unavailable and is ruled out for the time being, the club posted.

Munoz has been unable to shake off the left soleus muscle injury that has kept him out of the last game, with no specific return timeline provided by the club. Raul Moro is expected to continue in the front line in his absence as Osasuna push through the final fixtures of their La Liga season.

Victor Munoz
Osasuna
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