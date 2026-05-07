Victor Munoz Injury: Still sidelined
Munoz (calf) remains unavailable and is ruled out for the time being, the club posted.
Munoz has been unable to shake off the left soleus muscle injury that has kept him out of the last game, with no specific return timeline provided by the club. Raul Moro is expected to continue in the front line in his absence as Osasuna push through the final fixtures of their La Liga season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Victor Munoz See More
-
World Cup
2026 World Cup Group H Preview: Spain, Uruguay, Saudi Arabia and Cape Verde Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics37 days ago
-
World Cup
2026 World Cup Group H Preview: Spain, Uruguay, Saudi Arabia and Cape Verde Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics37 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season287 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Victor Munoz See More