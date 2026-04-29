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Victor Munoz Injury: Suffers calf injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2026

Munoz (calf) was absent from training Wednesday due to a muscle injury in his left soleus, with his recovery to be monitored closely and his availability for upcoming fixtures dependent on his progress in the coming days, according to the club.

Munoz's absence adds to Osasuna's injury concerns heading into the final stretch of the season. The soleus is a muscle in the lower leg that plays a critical role in running and pushing off, making its management particularly important for a player involved in high-intensity match action. No return timeline has been established, with the medical staff set to reassess his condition before any decision is made on his return to team training.

Victor Munoz
Osasuna
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