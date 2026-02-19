Victor Munoz Injury: Trains apart Thursday

Munoz (undisclosed) was limited in training this week and training apart Thursday, making him a doubt for Saturday's clash against Real Madrid, according to Carrusel Navarra.

Munoz has been unable to train fully since the start of the week due to an undisclosed issue, and the forward was again working on the side Thursday, going through solo runs and individual ball drills. He is now a real doubt for Saturday's showdown against Real Madrid, and his absence would be a blow given that he has been a locked-in starter in the attack all season. If he is ruled out, Raul Moro is in line to take on an expanded role with his new club against the Merengues and should be asked to carry a bigger share of the offensive workload.