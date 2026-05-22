Victor Munoz Injury: Won't play Saturday

Munoz (quadriceps) won't be an option for Saturday's game against Getafe, according to manager Alessio Lisci. "No, Victor won't be available. He gave it all the other day. We need to thank him for his efforts."

Munoz won't be an option in a key matchup for Osasuna, and there's no question that the winger will be missed due to his pace and creativity in the final third. Munoz, who could end up making the Spain list for the 2026 World Cup if he gets healthy over the next few days, ends the 2025/26 Liga campaign with six goals and two assists across 34 appearances (31 starts).