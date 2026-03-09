Victor Munoz News: Assists while taking seven shots

Munoz assisted once to go with seven shots (two on goal), seven crosses (two accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Mallorca. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 87th minute.

Victor Munoz assisted Kike Barja as he helped start the comeback in the 89th minute. This season, he has scored four and assisted twice in his first season for Osasuna. With seven shots, he took more shots than he has in any other game this season, and he created three chances for the second time this year.