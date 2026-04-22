Victor Munoz headshot

Victor Munoz News: Busy in playmaking role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Munoz had two shots (zero on goal), five crosses (two accurate) and two chances created in Tuesday's 1-0 defeat to Athletic.

Munoz was Osasuna's most dangerous player throughout the game, and his combinations with Ante Budimir often generated problems for Athletic's defensive line. Munoz might lack the end product at times, but his crossing numbers and ability to create chances gives him a solid floor in several formats.

Victor Munoz
Osasuna
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