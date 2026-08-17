Victor Munoz headshot

Victor Munoz News: Could earn starting role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 17, 2026

Munoz could be in contention for a starting winger role at Liverpool under coach Andoni Iraola after a strong preseason stretch, according to Diario AS. The attacker recently made his first appearance for the club in a friendly against Monaco.

Munoz heads into his first Premier League season as an exciting new signing after recording six goals and two assists over 34 La Liga appearances for Osasuna in the 2025/26 campaign. His solid offseason impressions point to a potentially larger role for Munoz as soon as he settles into Liverpool's setup, although he's not the squad's only option and might share playing time with Cody Gakpo and Rio Ngumoha. Any move toward the starting lineup would improve his fantasy upside, though no formal lineup decision has been made regarding his involvement in upcoming weeks.

Victor Munoz
Liverpool
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Victor Munoz See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Victor Munoz See More
FPL Bargains 2026/27: 10 Best Value Players to Target
SOC
FPL Bargains 2026/27: 10 Best Value Players to Target
Author Image
Pierre Courtin
18 days ago
Underdog EPL Best Ball Rankings 2026/27: The Premier Pup & The False Nine
SOC
Underdog EPL Best Ball Rankings 2026/27: The Premier Pup & The False Nine
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
19 days ago
FPL 2026/27 Transfers: Biggest Summer Moves & FPL Impact
SOC
FPL 2026/27 Transfers: Biggest Summer Moves & FPL Impact
Author Image
Pierre Courtin
21 days ago
Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Rankings: Top 400 for 2026/27 Season
SOC
Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Rankings: Top 400 for 2026/27 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
25 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Rankings: Top 400 for the 2026/27 Season
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Rankings: Top 400 for the 2026/27 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
27 days ago