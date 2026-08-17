Victor Munoz News: Could earn starting role

Munoz could be in contention for a starting winger role at Liverpool under coach Andoni Iraola after a strong preseason stretch, according to Diario AS. The attacker recently made his first appearance for the club in a friendly against Monaco.

Munoz heads into his first Premier League season as an exciting new signing after recording six goals and two assists over 34 La Liga appearances for Osasuna in the 2025/26 campaign. His solid offseason impressions point to a potentially larger role for Munoz as soon as he settles into Liverpool's setup, although he's not the squad's only option and might share playing time with Cody Gakpo and Rio Ngumoha. Any move toward the starting lineup would improve his fantasy upside, though no formal lineup decision has been made regarding his involvement in upcoming weeks.