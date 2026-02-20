Victor Munoz headshot

Victor Munoz News: Option against Real Madrid

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2026

Munoz (undisclosed) was back in full team training Friday after managing his workload this week and is an option for Saturday's clash against Real Madrid, the club posted.

Munoz was simply on a managed workload in training this week and is not dealing with any injury concerns. The forward is set to be available for Saturday's showdown against Real Madrid and is expected to line up on the left wing. He has been a consistent starter for Osasuna this season and should continue in that role.

Victor Munoz
Osasuna
