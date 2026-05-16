Victor Munoz News: Option for Espanyol clash
Munoz (calf) has recovered from the left soleus muscle injury and is available for Sunday's clash against Espanyol, the club posted.
Munoz had been ruled out for the time being after missing several consecutive fixtures with a calf issue, making his return a welcome boost for Osasuna heading into the weekend. The forward should push to regain his starting role in the front line once fully in the speed, with Raul Moro and Kike Barja having covered in his absence during his spell on the sidelines.
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