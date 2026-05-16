Victor Munoz headshot

Victor Munoz News: Option for Espanyol clash

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2026

Munoz (calf) has recovered from the left soleus muscle injury and is available for Sunday's clash against Espanyol, the club posted.

Munoz had been ruled out for the time being after missing several consecutive fixtures with a calf issue, making his return a welcome boost for Osasuna heading into the weekend. The forward should push to regain his starting role in the front line once fully in the speed, with Raul Moro and Kike Barja having covered in his absence during his spell on the sidelines.

Victor Munoz
Osasuna
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Victor Munoz See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Victor Munoz See More
2026 World Cup Group H Preview: Spain, Uruguay, Saudi Arabia and Cape Verde Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
SOC
2026 World Cup Group H Preview: Spain, Uruguay, Saudi Arabia and Cape Verde Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
Author Image
Pierre Courtin
46 days ago
2026 World Cup Group H Preview: Spain, Uruguay, Saudi Arabia and Cape Verde Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
SOC
2026 World Cup Group H Preview: Spain, Uruguay, Saudi Arabia and Cape Verde Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
Author Image
Pierre Courtin
46 days ago
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
296 days ago