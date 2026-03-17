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Victor Munoz News: Scores one goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Munoz scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 3-1 defeat to Real Sociedad.

Munoz scored one goal in Sunday's 3-1 loss against Real Sociedad, finding the net in the second half to reduce the deficit after combining with Kike Barja inside the box. He could have added more, finishing the match with four shots, two key passes and five crosses. The Spaniard continues to be a regular contributor this season, recording five goals and two assists in 28 La Liga appearances.

Victor Munoz
Osasuna
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