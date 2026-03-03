Victor Munoz headshot

Victor Munoz News: Three shots in defeat

Published on March 3, 2026

Munoz generated three shots (zero on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Sunday's 1-0 loss versus Valencia.

Munoz led the Osasuna attack Sunday with three shots but was unable to land any of the attempts on goal in a languid 1-0 defeat at Valencia. Across his last five appearances (five starts), the forward has scored once and created three chances from 10 shots (two on goal) and 18 crosses (seven accurate). Munoz has played the full 90 minutes in seven of his last 10 La Liga appearances (10 starts).

Victor Munoz
Osasuna
