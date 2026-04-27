Victor Nelsson News: All-round defensive display in draw

Nelsson generated one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Lecce.

Nelsson delivered an exceptional defensive display, leading his side in both tackles and clearances with five and nine respectively while adding two blocks and one interception. It was the third time in his last eight games he registered five tackles, with at least three recorded in six of those appearances, and 50 clearances across that run with at least four in every game.