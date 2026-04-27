Victor Nelsson headshot

Victor Nelsson News: All-round defensive display in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Nelsson generated one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Lecce.

Nelsson delivered an exceptional defensive display, leading his side in both tackles and clearances with five and nine respectively while adding two blocks and one interception. It was the third time in his last eight games he registered five tackles, with at least three recorded in six of those appearances, and 50 clearances across that run with at least four in every game.

Victor Nelsson
Verona
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Victor Nelsson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Victor Nelsson See More
FanDuel DFS Soccer: World Cup Targets for Wednesday, Nov. 30
SOC
FanDuel DFS Soccer: World Cup Targets for Wednesday, Nov. 30
Author Image
Ian Faletti
November 29, 2022
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Monday Danish SuperLiga Cheat Sheet
SOC
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Monday Danish SuperLiga Cheat Sheet
Rotowire Staff
May 31, 2020