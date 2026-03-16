Victor Nelsson News: Solid defensive performance

Nelsson had three tackles (one won) and five clearances in Sunday's 2-0 loss to Genoa.

Nelsson delivered a solid defensive performance despite conceding two goals in Sunday's match against Genoa, recording three tackles and five clearances. The center-back remains an indispensable piece of the back line, having started 28 of his 29 appearances this season while tallying 46 tackles, 50 interceptions and 203 clearances during that span.