Victor Nelsson headshot

Victor Nelsson News: Solid defensive performance

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Nelsson had three tackles (one won) and five clearances in Sunday's 2-0 loss to Genoa.

Nelsson delivered a solid defensive performance despite conceding two goals in Sunday's match against Genoa, recording three tackles and five clearances. The center-back remains an indispensable piece of the back line, having started 28 of his 29 appearances this season while tallying 46 tackles, 50 interceptions and 203 clearances during that span.

Victor Nelsson
Verona
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Victor Nelsson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Victor Nelsson See More
FanDuel DFS Soccer: World Cup Targets for Wednesday, Nov. 30
SOC
FanDuel DFS Soccer: World Cup Targets for Wednesday, Nov. 30
Author Image
Ian Faletti
November 29, 2022
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Monday Danish SuperLiga Cheat Sheet
SOC
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Monday Danish SuperLiga Cheat Sheet
Rotowire Staff
May 31, 2020