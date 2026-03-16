Victor Nelsson News: Solid defensive performance
Nelsson had three tackles (one won) and five clearances in Sunday's 2-0 loss to Genoa.
Nelsson delivered a solid defensive performance despite conceding two goals in Sunday's match against Genoa, recording three tackles and five clearances. The center-back remains an indispensable piece of the back line, having started 28 of his 29 appearances this season while tallying 46 tackles, 50 interceptions and 203 clearances during that span.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Victor Nelsson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Victor Nelsson See More