Victor Nelsson News: Stands out in the back against Como

Nelsson won five of six tackles and had three interceptions, six clearances and two crosses (zero accurate) in Sunday's 1-0 defeat against Como.

Nelsson produced another fine defensive effort, but Verona were once again unable to stop the opponents completely. He matched his season high in tackles in this one. He has logged at least one interception in seven consecutive fixtures, amassing 16 and posting 21 tackles (18 won), four blocks and three crosses (zero accurate) over that span, with one clean sheet. Moreover, this marked his 13th display on the trot with four or more clearances (85 total).