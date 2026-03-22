Victor Nelsson News: Under pressure in Atalanta bout

Nelsson won five of five tackles and had one interception and six clearances in Sunday's 1-0 defeat versus Atalanta.

Nelsson turned in another solid shift, matching his season high in tackles and setting a new one in successful ones, but Verona conceded again. He has notched three or more tackles in four tilts on the trot, racking up 17 (eight won) and posting four interceptions over that span. He has logged at least one clearance in every seasonal appearance, averaging nearly seven per game.