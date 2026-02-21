Victor Olatunji Injury: Questionable against Vancouver

Olatunji (eye) is questionable for Saturday's season opener against Vancouver, according to the MLS injury report.

Olatunji is trending toward questionable for Saturday's season opener against Vancouver as he battles an eye issue. The striker is lining up as a true game-time decision and will likely have to pass a late fitness check before the coaching staff gives him the final green light. If he cannot suit up, it would be a significant setback for Real Salt Lake, given he locked down a starting role immediately after arriving in the summer window and is projected to carry that same workload into the 2026 MLS season. In that scenario, Jesus Barea or Marcos Zambrano would be in line for increased minutes, especially with Morgan Guilavogui unavailable for non-injury reasons.