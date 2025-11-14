Olatunji arrived during summer and immediately gave Salt Lake a true penalty box reference with his size, movement and confidence in front of goal. His strike rate compared to minutes played shows how efficient he was when chances came, with several performances where he carried the attack almost on his own. With a full preseason and better familiarity with his teammates, Olatunji looks poised to be one of the main scoring threats and could realistically push toward double digit goals in his first full MLS campaign in 2026.