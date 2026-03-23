Victor Olatunji News: Levels as substitute

Olatunji scored a goal while taking five shots (four on goal) during Sunday's 2-2 draw with San Diego.

Olatunji entered the match in the 67th minute and scored the game tying goal 18 minutes into his appearance while tying for the team-high in shots. The goal was the first this season for Olatunji as he's combined for 42 minutes across two substitute appearances after returning from an eye injury which kept him out of the opening three matches of the season.