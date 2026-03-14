Victor Olatunji News: On bench Saturday

Olatunji (eye) is on the bench for Saturday's contest against Austin.

Olatunji has been sidelined since the beginning of the season but is finally available as a substitute option. The striker will aim to improve on his previous season tallies of 23 shots (14 on goal) and four goals over nine appearances. With Ariath Piol (Achilles) ruled out for a long period, Olatunji seems to have a reasonable chance of competing for starts with Morgan Guilavogui and Sergi Solans.